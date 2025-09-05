Ieq Capital LLC Invests $500,000 in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Get DNOW alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of DNOW by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 21,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.