Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0%

ROK stock opened at $341.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This trade represents a 67.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,445 shares of company stock worth $3,267,779. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.