Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $210.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

