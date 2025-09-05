Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,825 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 193,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,553,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,071. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,562.56. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.