Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 539,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,910,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,650.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 163,511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.