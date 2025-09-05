Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rafael Holdings, Inc. $RFL

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of RFL opened at $1.46 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 3,127.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rafael from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

