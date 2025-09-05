Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stepan Company $SCL

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 52.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 140.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Stepan has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Stepan Company has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $594.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.63%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

