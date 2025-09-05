Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 28,339 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 144.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,933,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 186,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 272,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LXP opened at $9.09 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

