Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 535,244 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 2,435.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 1,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,054.40. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $138,917. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 26.0%

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.