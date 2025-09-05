Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 82,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

