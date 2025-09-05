Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 96.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Qualys by 246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,828.50. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,881.20. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,378 shares of company stock worth $7,139,186. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

