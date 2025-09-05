Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 604.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilon Health were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 1,271.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 133,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.40 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilon Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Agilon Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.Agilon Health’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

