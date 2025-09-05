Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $12,423,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.55 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

