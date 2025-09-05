Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,871,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aercap by 43.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after buying an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aercap during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,951,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Aercap by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after buying an additional 485,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aercap by 886.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 456,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 410,085 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

