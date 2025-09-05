Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

ANF stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

