Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,924 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 538.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 488,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

