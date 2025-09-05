Ieq Capital LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Knowles by 725.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 47.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $106,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

KN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.50. Knowles Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. This represents a 45.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

