Ieq Capital LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Cricut, Inc. $CRCT

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Cricut by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of CRCT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matt Tuttle sold 40,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $230,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 329,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,943.16. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,909,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,100.75. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,343. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

