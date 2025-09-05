Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.