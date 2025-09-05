Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interparfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

