Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 213,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 79,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $2,204,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE IPI opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.14 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 71.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intrepid Potash

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 53,035 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,819,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,485. The trade was a 93.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.