InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.