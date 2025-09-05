Invesco Ltd. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,100. This trade represents a 64.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $85,192.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,172.45. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,568 in the last three months. 23.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

