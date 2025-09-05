Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,884,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW opened at $63.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

