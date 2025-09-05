Invitation Home $INVH Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,870,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,743,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 301.7% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 1,111,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,969,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,634,000 after buying an additional 1,060,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after buying an additional 829,212 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

