iRadimed Corporation $IRMD Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iRadimed were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 78.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 132.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Price Performance

iRadimed stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $917.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. iRadimed’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $76,148.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,951.80. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

