iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

