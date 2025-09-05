Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $JACK Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 1,973.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 7,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $19.42 on Friday. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $366.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.14). Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $332.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.