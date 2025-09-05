Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI Position Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 336.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 571.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.20 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

