JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JBS (NYSE:JBS) Stock

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

JBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBS in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Santander began coverage on JBS in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

JBS Stock Down 0.4%

Institutional Trading of JBS

Shares of NYSE JBS opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. JBS has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter worth $11,896,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth $296,000.

JBS Company Profile

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

