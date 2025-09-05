Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dynex Capital by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,650.0%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.54%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

