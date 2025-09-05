Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Loar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Loar by 204.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Loar in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Loar by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $73.98 on Friday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 160.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

