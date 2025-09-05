Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 214.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Savara by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 10,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Savara by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,223 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Savara by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,090,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 757,533 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hawkins acquired 48,225 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 115,466 shares in the company, valued at $235,550.64. This trade represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.56. Savara Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

