Jump Financial LLC Has $138,000 Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 50,330 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

