Jump Financial LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in AerSale Corporation $ASLE

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AerSale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 133.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 87.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AerSale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. AerSale Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

