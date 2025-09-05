Jump Financial LLC Has $151,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,988,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 652,615 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560,641 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,380,016.20. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,273 shares of company stock valued at $16,553,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

