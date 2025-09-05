Jump Financial LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,917,515.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240,055.26. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,833 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

