Jump Financial LLC Has $201,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043,412 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $610.81 million, a P/E ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

