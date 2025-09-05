Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,423.12. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of THRM opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.