Jump Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in American States Water Company $AWR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water Company has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.77%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.