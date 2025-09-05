Jump Financial LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 59,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Enpro by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 164,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,287.32. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Enpro Stock Up 2.5%

NPO opened at $217.14 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

