Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Eni SpA $E

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ENI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ENI by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $34.93 on Friday. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 440.0%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 target price on ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

