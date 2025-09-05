Jump Financial LLC Sells 10,489 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.49. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

