Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 66,933.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

OBK opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.