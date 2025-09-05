Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 128,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 434,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 164,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canada Goose by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Baird R W raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

GOOS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

