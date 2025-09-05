Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,057 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160,453 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,222,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 396,923 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

