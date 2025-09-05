Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $459.26 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.41 and a 200-day moving average of $461.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.80.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

