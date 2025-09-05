Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

View Our Latest Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.