Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 70.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
