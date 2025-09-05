Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. $LRMR Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 9,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,538,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,524,624. This represents a 5,718.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.87 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

