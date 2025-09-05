Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Stake Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 2.1%

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock worth $945,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.